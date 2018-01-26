mccabe clinton
On October 28th, 2016 - the day that FBI Director James Comey announced he would be reopening the criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails - Comey's Chief of Staff, Jim Rybicki, told FBI employees that he strongly believed McCabe should be recused from the case after his wife's deep ties to top Clinton ally Terry McAuliffe became known, according to documents released by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

At 10:27 PM, a message between anti-Trump FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page from Page read "Rybicki just called to check in. He very clearly 100% believes that Andy should be recused because of the 'perception.'":
fbi strzok texts
This message, just one of many questionable texts sent between Page and Strzok, who were having an affair, solicited just a one-word reply from Strzok: "God."

Page then asked Strzok about the potential of McCabe recusing himself, referencing an unknown email Strzok apparently sent her. "Don't understand your email, if it's a matter similar to those we've been talking about lately, why no recusal before? Something different?" Strzok responded back 30 minutes later with a cryptic message about McAuliffe, the aforementioned Clinton insider.

On top of this bombshell, today's batch of text messages released by the Senate Judiciary Committee revealed that on February 25th, 2016 (during the Clinton email investigation) Page suggested that because "she might be our next president," the FBI may want to get on her good side:


A month later, Strzok and Page flirted with the idea of bringing in former United States Attorney and Comey ally Patrick Fitzgerald as a special counsel for the Clinton investigation:


Fitzgerald famously served as special counsel for the Valerie Plame affair, in which he ended up successfully prosecuting Vice President Dick Cheney's Chief of Staff, Scooter Libby, for obstruction of justice and perjury. President Bush ended up commuting Libby's prison sentence before it began.

The rogue FBI agents' push for Fitzgerald may have been an effort to distance the FBI itself from anything that may have upset Clinton about the investigation, which was clearly one of their priorities. Fittingly, the failed presidential candidate now blames that same investigation for her election loss.