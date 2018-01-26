coal
Russia complies with all international sanctions regarding North Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, citing reports on Russia's alleged coal reexports to third countries.

"Do not listen to unnamed source in intelligence circles. No, we do not plan to verify [these claims]. We have not heard any official statements on this. Russia is a responsible member of the international community which implements all international rules," Peskov told reporters, adding that "Russia is a responsible member of the international community that adheres to all rules and sanctions."

The Kremlin's statement comes in wake of a report by Reuters that said, citing anonymous Western European sources, that North Korean coal was allegedly delivered to Japan and South Korea through Russia, violating the UN Security Council's sanctions.

This is not the first time, the media accuses Russia of violation Pyongyang-related sanctions. In late December, Reuters alleged three cases when Russian tankers supplied petrochemicals to Pyongyang while transferring cargos at sea, citing two anonymous senior Western European security sources. Moscow, however, strongly denied the allegations.

At the same time, the agency wasn't able to prove that the coal, delivered to Japan and South Korea, actually was produced in North Korea.

Following the report, US President Donald Trump accused Russia of hindering progress related to the United States' global campaign to maximize pressure on North Korea, adding that Vladimir Putin could do more to help with North Korea.

However, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, "it's ridiculous to put us on the same sanctions list as North Korea and then ask for our help in imposing sanctions on North Korea."

On December 22, 2017, the UN unanimously passed the resolution to strengthen anti-Pyongyang sanctions, restricting fuel imports and other trade, as well as prohibiting North Koreans from working abroad.