The notorious New York Times contributor alleged on Thursday morning (GMT) that Dinesh D'Souza, a married Indian-American conservative commentator, was a homosexual. She then further asserted how Russia had allegedly used this situation to manipulate the noted filmmaker and supporter of President Donald Trump.
Comment: It's no surprise that Mensch is working for an American newspaper since in the UK she's seen as the columnist equivalent of a sad being who's lost complete touch with reality and babbles loudly on a street corner.
"Dinesh, you're gay and had a one night stand with a man on a Navy ship, my sources said. And that was how Russia kompromated (sic) you as you were too cowardly to come out of the closet. There is a recording apparently. True or false?" Mensch tweeted.
Mensch's smear came after D'Souza asserted how "it is absolutely critical that officials in the FBI entrusted with so much power be SEVERELY PUNISHED if & when that power is abused."
Comment: So D'Souza's concern about whether the FBI is trustworthy gave Mensch, in her addled mind, justification to question his sexuality. Typically of Mensch, she offers no proof or reason other than spurious speculation.
His statement was referring to a classified memo, prepared by the US House Intelligence committee, which apparently accuses the FBI of abusing its powers by spying on American citizens in their own country, during Barack Obama's administration.
Mensch has a history of spinning stupendous tales, based on her questionable 'sources.' For instance, last summer, she suggested that Trump's inactive New York fashion model agency is under investigation for possible sex trafficking.
But her 'source' turned out to be a hoaxer. She has also claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin organized the murder of Andrew Breitbart, the founder of the eponymous right-wing news site.
Comment: Interesting. Psychopaths have a way of projecting exactly what they've done onto others. Breitbart was most likely 'heart-attacked' by the Clinton gang.
D'Souza, a twice-married father of one, hasn't replied to Mensch's conspiracy theory. Instead, he has been tweeting about the FBI issue, with one tweet intriguingly stating "there's a better chance of Mueller ending up in jail than of @realDonaldTrump being impeached on account of Russia collusion."
Of course, that trope has elevated Mensch's profile and inspired fawning profiles of her in mainstream liberal outlets like the Guardian. Perhaps she is lashing out because she senses the bandwagon which has made her famous is running out of road?
Which means that she is the one actively 'kompromating' D'Souza.