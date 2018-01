These days, when America's political extremes clash online the results can often be unedifying. And Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch's latest questionable accusation is especially uncouth.The notorious New York Times contributor alleged on Thursday morning (GMT) that Dinesh D'Souza,commentator, was a homosexual. She then further asserted how Russia had allegedly used this situation to manipulate the noted filmmaker and supporter of President Donald Trump."Dinesh, you're gay and had a one night stand with a man on a Navy ship, my sources said. And that was how Russia kompromated (sic) you as you were too cowardly to come out of the closet. There is a recording apparently. True or false?" Mensch tweeted.His statement' For instance, last summer, she suggested that Trump's inactive New York fashion model agency is under investigation for possible sex trafficking. But her 'source' turned out to be a hoaxer. She has also claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin organized the murder of Andrew Breitbart, the founder of the eponymous right-wing news site.hasn't replied to Mensch's conspiracy theory. Instead, he has been tweeting about the FBI issue, with one tweet intriguingly stating "there's a better chance of Mueller ending up in jail than of @realDonaldTrump being impeached on account of Russia collusion."Of course, Guardian . Perhaps she is lashing out because she senses the bandwagon which has made her famous is running out of road?