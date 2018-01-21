In yet another twist to the Peter Strzok saga, the FBI failed to hand over a block of the agent's text messages because they have gone missing.
AP reports:
But the department also said in a letter to lawmakers that its record of messages sent to and from the agent, Peter Strzok, was incomplete because the FBI, for technical reasons, had been unable to preserve and retrieve about five months' worth of communications. New text messages highlighted in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray by Sen. Ron Johnson, the Republican chairman of the Senate's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, are from the spring and summer of 2016 and involve discussion of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. They reference Attorney General Loretta Lynch's decision to accept the FBI's conclusion in that case and a draft statement that former FBI Director James Comey had prepared in anticipation of closing out the Clinton investigation without criminal charges.According to The Hill's John Solomon, newly obtained text messages between Strzok and Bureau lawyer Lisa Page demonstrate more anti-Trump bias at the agency than previously known.The FBI agent, once a fixture of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, told Page that he enjoyed seeing then Fox News host Megyn Kelly "going after," Trump during the debates.
Solomon reports:
When the two shared a National Public Radio article on the opening of Trump's new hotel in Washington, the two could barely contain their disdain.Last month, Fox News published a portion of the approximately 10,000 texts messages sent between FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page. Among the messages is an exchange revealing Strzok and Page discussed an 'insurance policy,' against a Trump presidency.
"That's one place I hope I never stay in," Page wrote.
Strzok replied. "Agreed. I hope it fails horribly."
Occasionally the two also opined about the media in general. Strzok, for instance, called a New York Post article about agents unhappy with the outcome of the Clinton email case "stupid," and referred to Fox anchor Chris Wallace as a "turd."
After one of the presidential debates, Strzok also had an observation about then-Fox anchor and current NBC anchor Megyn Kelly. "Vaguely satisfying to see Megyn Kelly (who had Botox and looks HORRIBLE) utterly going after Trump," he texted.
Least we forget Page sent a text to Strzok stating, 'Trump should go f*ck himself'.
The dots are connecting. Top FBI brass were working with Hillary Clinton to make sure she was exonerated from her criminal investigation while simultaneously building a case against Donald Trump.
