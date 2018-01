© PHOTO OF JOHNSON BY PETER DUKE, PHOTO OF TWITTER SAN FRANCISCO HEADQUARTERS BY MatthewKeys, WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

GotNews Editor-in-Chief Charles C. Johnson filed a landmark free speech lawsuit against Twitter in California State Superior Court today.The lawsuit documents the social media giant's unlawful censorship of Johnson - and the damages it caused Johnson - on several fronts. Johnson, who is represented by Robert E. Barnes of Barnes Law, details various causes of action demonstrating how Twitter's actions violated the Unruh Civil Rights Act as well as the California and United States constitutions.The lawsuit's introduction observes that "like the company towns of old, [Twitter] is a privately-owned public square. And therein lies the danger."Johnson has set up a FreeStartr campaign to help fund his landmark lawsuit, which you can contribute to here in cash or cryptocurrency. The page notes that "This is your last chance to stop Twitter's management from stealing the next election by stopping them in court."Furthermore, the case references Twitter's infamous history of censoring conservatives. "Twitter's bias against those who espouse conservative political ideas is well known," the lawsuit asserts. "Twitter has repeatedly banned conservative users under the guise of stopping harassment, but fails to do the same when the harassers have a liberal viewpoint.""As such, and because Twitter has admitted the Plaintiffs did not violate their Twitter rules, Plaintiff has reason to and does believe that his accounts were banned," the lawsuit reads. Johnson's original account was banned from Twitter in May of 2015 after he made an obvious metaphor that his opponents willfully misinterpreted.Pai also referenced how Twitter initially blocked Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn from running a Senate campaign ad in October because she claimed that she "stopped the sale of baby body parts" in her video. Twitter initially deemed that statement "an inflammatory statement that is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction" and said she must either remove that line or her ad would not be allowed to run. The company later reversed its position and let her run the ad after receiving massive backlash.GotNews will continue to update its readers on Johnson's lawsuit as it moves forward.Stay tuned for more.