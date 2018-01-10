Throughout the Times article, the kingdom of darkness is mistakenly portrayed as a source of empowerment and a harmless expression of popular culture and rebellion. The article kicks off with a scene-setting Satanic ritual mired in darkness, then blames it on Trump:
"It was a great night for a heterodox generation of new self-described Satanists who are upending old 'Rosemary's Baby' and 'Helter Skelter' stereotypes in service of radical politics, feminist aesthetics and community unity in the divisive time of Trump.Satanists Zachary and Alexandra James led the ritual in a candlelit basement in Los Angeles, according to the article. Accompanied by spooky organ music, they preside over an altar topped with "a bleached human skull, teeth locked in eternal rictus." Alexandra lifts a sword from the altar and draws points across her husband's chest.
"Given the never-ending chaos in American life, when nuclear war seems to many to be just one juvenile presidential tweet away, a coterie of artists are rediscovering Satanism's imagery and rituals in a city with a long, rich and weird history of contrarian philosophies. Traditionalists might debate if any of it is properly "Satanic" at all; this new take is much more feminist than nihilist, flexibly self-aware and better versed in internet culture than orthodox theology."
At one point, she turns and faces the group:
"On this altar we consecrate swords to direct the fire of our unholy will," she said. "A human skull, symbol of death. The great mother Lilith created us all, and will destroy us all."The L.A. Times story suggests all of this is merely an edgy display of "doctrinal disputes, favoring inclusivity, especially for women, often the losers in both traditional religion and radical politics."
"Hail Satan! Hail Satan! Hail Satan!" The group chanted back.
In the end, the article comes off as a recruitment tool to draw people into the occult if they don't like Trump. According to news reports, thousands of witches around the globe are casting spells on the president every month. The spells reportedly use objects such as Tarot cards and a photo of Trump, along with other objects, according to "Hollywood witch" Vicky Adams.
Blaming all of this on Trump?
Contrary to what Satanists and witches might say, Trump has pledged to stop "all attacks on Judeo-Christian values." In December, Trump declared that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, a move The New York Times criticized as a reversal of nearly seven decades of American foreign policy.
And he did something else many Satanists would not like. During the White House tree-lighting ceremony, Trump reminded the nation that Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.
"For Christians, this is a holy season, a celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," Trump said during the ceremony.
He continued, "The Christmas story began 2,000 years ago with a mother, a father, their baby son, and the most extraordinary gift of all - the gift of God's love for all of humanity."
A follow-up survey found that most Americans agree. About 68 percent of American adults surveyed by polling company Rasmussen Reports said Jesus is the true reason for Christmas.
Comment: What people choose to do is, of course, their own business but their turning to witchcraft has less to do with Trump forcing their hand and more to do with their own fragile emotions, desire for control and inability to cope with disappointment and discomfort.