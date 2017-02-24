Society's Child
Magical thinking: Witches to cast 'binding spell' on Trump today
Jaya Saxena
Elle
Thu, 23 Feb 2017 13:16 UTC
Elle
Thu, 23 Feb 2017 13:16 UTC
Starting at midnight on Friday, witches around the country are calling for a mass spell to be cast on Donald Trump every night of a waning crescent moon until he's driven from office.
The spell was publicized by Michael M. Hughes, who told ELLE.com that it was tweaked from multiple spells he saw going around private witchcraft groups. He published it on Extra News Feed because he felt "it would be very welcome to a lot of people." It quickly spread, with events being formed around the country and support on social media.
Hughes explained that he chose a binding spell because "we're not wishing harm on anyone, we're just trying to stop the harm they're doing.It's not the equivalent of punching a Nazi in the face, it's the equivalent of tying him up and taking his bullhorn away."
The ritual itself is pretty standard magic working, binding Trump from doing harm to others and to himself, rather than asking any forces to do harm to him. There are objects to represent the elements and to represent Trump himself. The tarot card of the Tower represents ambitions built on lies, which are struck down by a lightning flash of truth. For those who believe in witchcraft, it looks to be an effective spell.
However, even for those who don't, the ritual can have meaning. Witches have gathered to create spells for social justice before, whether it was to hex convicted rapist Brock Turner or exorcise the Pentagon. "My feeling was people were feeling so helpless in the face of all this," said Hughes, who sees the ritual, as much as anything, as a self-exorcism. "So many of us are overwhelmed by this guy's face, this energy―it's ever present and beating a lot of us down. I see this as a way of people reclaiming their own power...it's not just that we can stop him, but we can expunge him from ourselves."
Hughes also says that all are welcome, even those highly skeptical of magic. "The real intention is just to get the energy focused at the same time, as many people as possible," he says. People can participate in their own religious rituals, or even perform this as a joke or an art project. "No matter how you approach it, it's still great to be part of it." Plus, we're sure you have some candles lying around.
Reader Comments
Misuse of "Power"
So much judgement! If they get their way, there is nothing between us and nuclear war with whoever can get their missiles in the air quickest. The will of the people be damned! Their spell might boomerang...
So much judgement! If they get their way, there is nothing between us and nuclear war with whoever can get their missiles in the air quickest. The will of the people be damned! Their spell might boomerang...
american patriots, be sure to get your spiritual boomerangs out. for our land. our future. what goes around comes around. just ask the pope and the oriental jews.
Magical thinking: Witches to cast 'binding spell' on Trump todayThose who don't like Donald Trump and the current Republican administration are mobilizing in all sorts of ways. They're speaking up in town halls and calling their representatives. They're...