For those who believe in witchcraft, it looks to be an effective spell.

it's not just that we can stop him, but we can expunge him from ourselves."

Those who don't like Donald Trump and the current Republican administration are mobilizing in all sorts of ways. They're speaking up in town halls and calling their representatives. They're organizing protests and demonstrations. And, for the magically-inclined, they're casting spells.The spell was publicized by Michael M. Hughes, who told ELLE.com that it was tweaked from multiple spells he saw going around private witchcraft groups. He published it on Extra News Feed because he felt "it would be very welcome to a lot of people." It quickly spread, with events being formed around the country and support on social media.Hughes explained that he chose a binding spell because "we're not wishing harm on anyone, we're just trying to stop the harm they're doing.It's not the equivalent of punching a Nazi in the face, it's the equivalent of tying him up and taking his bullhorn away."The ritual itself is pretty standard magic working,There are objects to represent the elements and to represent Trump himself. The tarot card of the Tower represents ambitions built on lies, which are struck down by a lightning flash of truth.However, even for those who don't, the ritual can have meaning. Witches have gathered to create spells for social justice before, whether it was to hex convicted rapist Brock Turner or exorcise the Pentagon . "My feeling was people were feeling so helpless in the face of all this," said Hughes, who sees the ritual, as much as anything, as a self-exorcism.Hughes also says that all are welcome, even those highly skeptical of magic.he says. People can participate in their own religious rituals, or even perform this as a joke or an art project. "No matter how you approach it, it's still great to be part of it." Plus, we're sure you have some candles lying around.