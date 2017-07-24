Society's Child
Singer Lana Del Rey confirmed she attempted to use witchcraft against Donald Trump
Nick Reilly
NME
Mon, 24 Jul 2017 16:04 UTC
NME
Mon, 24 Jul 2017 16:04 UTC
The singer sparked speculation that she was attempting to use witchcraft to get rid of Trump earlier this year, when she asked her Twitter followers to gather mysterious 'ingredients'.
Now, she has confirmed it in a new interview with NME when quizzed about her love of the occult.
"Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of s**t", she replied.
"I'm in line with Yoko [Ono]and John [Lennon] and the belief that there's a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical charges."
She added: "I really do believe that words are one of the last forms of magic and I'm a bit of a mystic at heart."
The wide-ranging chat also saw Lana open up on working with Sean Lennon on 'Tomorrow Never Came', taken from new album 'Lust for Life'.
"I'm a huge, huge John Lennon fan," she said.
"I didn't know [his son] Sean. I got his number from my manager, who called his manager. I kind of was nervous about what he was going to say. I FaceTimed him - he was amazing. He was very excited."
Meanwhile, Lana is set to return to the UK next week, playing a last minute show at London's Brixton Academy on Monday.
Reader Comments
So did Hillary but look what that got her.
"I'm in line with Yoko [Ono]and John [Lennon] and the belief that there's a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical charges."
Yep, I agree. That's why US of A is doomed. Just too many people would love to see it go under. Due to the US of A own doing.
Yep, I agree. That's why US of A is doomed. Just too many people would love to see it go under. Due to the US of A own doing.
"I'm in line with Yoko [Ono]and John [Lennon] and the belief that there's a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical charges."The US and her partners were designed to be doomed from the start.
Yep, I agree. That's why US of A is doomed. Just too many people would love to see it go under. Due to the US of A own doing.
TPTB have always known this and what is happening now is all a part of the act.
The purpose of this is to corrupt as many people as possible to fight against themselves when the final battle is upon us.
Be wary to not fall into the trap of self-righteous hypocrisy.
Singer Lana Del Rey confirmed she attempted to use witchcraft against Donald TrumpLana Del Rey has confirmed that she attempted to place a hex on US President Donald Trump. The singer sparked speculation that she was attempting to use witchcraft to get rid of Trump earlier this...