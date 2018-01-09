The unprecedented cold snap that struck North America has created surprises for the people. Even those who are accustomed to the cold recognize that the windows hadn't broken yet because of the weather...
cold cracked glass
North Americans share photos of their broken windows on the Net... because of the cold!

North America is facing an extreme cold snap.
People prepared for the worst after weather forecasters warned them about the region's sharp drop in air pressure and record low temperatures.
But for some, this unexpected weather led to something more dramatic: temperatures were so low that windows started to crack.
For example, Mitchell Tonks told the Independent that although he lives in northern Canada, where winters are very cold, it is unusual for windows to break.
The same is true in Michigan, in the United States, where some windows cracked from top to bottom.
Mary Beth Trendos of Ontario, Canada, says that "it's not a common thing, I never thought it would happen".
