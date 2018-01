© Spencer Platt/Getty Images



What's going on?

The next month, Black sued Clarke and...six deputies, claiming violations of his Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable seizure, retaliation for exercising his First Amendment rights by having him stopped at the airport and the subsequent mockery on Facebook, and his due process rights under the 14th Amendment. The suit also sought to have the county held liable for Clarke's actions.

What are the details of the incident?

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is set to face trial later this month for allegedly violating the civil rights of an airplane passenger on a flight from Dallas last year, USA Today reported Saturday.Following the incident, and after Black filed a complaint with Milwaukee County, Clarke lashed out at Black on his sheriff's page and labeled him a "Snowflake." More from USA Today:Stadtmueller also called Clarke's actions an exercise in "poor judgement."Black and Clarke were aboard the same flight from Dallas to Milwaukee when Black, as he was boarding the plane, spotted Clarke and asked if he was, in fact, the Milwaukee sheriff. Clarke identified himself leading Black to shake his head before he continued moving to his seat in coach.Sometime during the flight, Clarke instructed some of his officers to meet Black at the gate to detain and question him.This led Black to file a complaint with the county and initiate his lawsuit. No criminal charges were ever filed against Clarke, but court documents revealed last week the FBI had investigated the incident, even obtaining a search warrant for Clarke's personal email account.