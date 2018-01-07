male sex robot
COMING SOON: Mat McMullen, founder of Realbotix, is aiming to release a male sex robot in 2018
Male sex robots will be "the next big thing" in 2018, a world leading AI cyborg maker has revealed.

Sex robot pioneer Matt McMullen, CEO of Realbotix, unveiled his Harmony artificial intelligence app and robotic head system to the world in 2017.

His app allows users to synchronise a bespoke AI personality with his robotic head, creating an eerily life-like android companion that talks, learns and satisfies sexual desires.

At present, only female versions of Harmony avatars and robotic heads are available to download and pre-order for around £11,000 ($15,000), depending on customisations.

In 2018, Matt exclusively told Daily Star Online he is aiming to release a male version of Harmony which he is yet to name.

"We're working on a male version of the robot AI," he said. "We'll eventually have a male and a female platform available."

Matt, whose firm is based in San Diego, California, previously told Daily Star Online of blueprints to create a male sex robot with a bionic penis "better than a vibrator".

Talking about its functionality, Matt said users will be able to "plug the robot in" allowing it to go "as long as you want". Referring to its manhood, Matt said the male sex robots will come in all shapes and sizes - meaning the "sky is the limit".

Now he hopes to bring these plans to fruition in 2018, alongside the female model of his sex robot, Harmony.