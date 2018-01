Many Oregon residents are panicked after their state has given them a new freedom - it is no longer illegal for them to pump their own gas in certain counties.If you have never been to Oregon, it may seem like a foreign concept. But if you are from a different state and you have visited, you may have been surprised when you got out of your car to pump your own gas, and an attendant informed you that you were doing something illegal.The new phenomenon has been documented on Twitter with the hashtag " OregonGasCrisis ," and the results do not disappoint. From a host of memes and GIFs, to comical photos of people pumping gas in all of the wrong ways,However, not all of the comments on social media were made in jest. When the CBS affiliate in Medford, Oregon, posted a photo on Facebook last week, asking if residents supported allowing self-service gas stations statewide, the responses were alarming."I think it could be an option, but the elderly and disabled need help. And sometimes you are going somewhere dressy or important and you don't want to risk getting gas on you or the odor of it. It also creates jobs to have somebody do it. we pay a lot for gas,Jan Norton wrote.Sharlette Case claimed she supports making it illegal to pump your own gas because it creates jobs, and she also shared the fear of spilling gas, and having to deal with the smell for the rest of the day. "No, it's a job creator," she wrote. "There's so many people out looking for work. This will help. Plus I don't want to smell like gas when I go to work."Sandy Franklin replied.Tina Good also shared the fear of spewing gas all over when attempting to fill up her car, and having to deal with the smell. She even argued that pumping your own gas should be illegal because ".""Not a good idea, there are lots of reasons to have an attendant helping, one of they need a job too," Good wrote. "Many people are not capable of knowing how to pump gas and the hazards of not doing it correctly. Besides, I don't want to go to work smelling of gas when I get it on my hands my hands of clothes. I agree, very bad idea."The comments from that Facebook post alone may make one think that gas stations in the state of Oregon are irregular, or have gas pumps that often malfunction, but it also shows the power of government.While the new law only impacts counties in Oregon that have less than 40,000 residents, there is a good chance that the great Oregon Gas Crisis of 2018 will have an impact on the only other state that makes it illegal to pump your own gas - New Jersey.