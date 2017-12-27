WaPo, which to this day continues to violate universal journalistic protocol by refusing to disclose its $600 million conflict of interest when reporting on the US intelligence community, just so happens to once again find itself in full agreement with that same US intelligence community. In a new joint statement by the Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, FBI Director Christopher Wray, NSA Director Michael Rogers, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the US intelligence community warns that should congress fail to reauthorize Section 702, something very, very bad may happen to America.
"There is no substitute for Section 702," the statement claims. "If Congress fails to reauthorize this authority, the Intelligence Community will lose valuable foreign intelligence information, and the resulting intelligence gaps will make it easier for terrorists, weapons proliferators, malicious cyber actors, and other foreign adversaries to plan attacks against our citizens and allies without detection."
Am I the only one who's creeped out by this kind of language? This is after all the same US intelligence community that was seen in CIA documents casually discussing the option of the "real or simulated" sinking of a boatload of Cuban civilians as though they were discussing whether to buy two percent or whole milk at the supermarket. The same US intelligence community which lied about the Gulf of Tonkin incident to manufacture support for the Vietnam War, resulting in the needless deaths of millions of people including 58,220 Americans. The same US intelligence community which posed as a black civil rights advocate and tried to blackmail Martin Luther King Jr into committing suicide. The same US intelligence community which infiltrated American civil rights movements and dissident groups in order to disrupt and discredit them and frame them for acts of violence. The same US intelligence community which compiled a list of American dissidents to be thrown in concentration camps in the event of a "national emergency".
"But Caitlin," you may be saying. "Despite all the countless unfathomably evil things that the US intelligence community is known to have done in the past, there's no reason to believe they're still that vicious and depraved. Just because the language of the joint statement makes it abundantly clear that they really, really want their 702 surveillance reauthorization doesn't mean they'd do something unspeakable to get it!"
Well that's an interesting theory, convenient hypothetical objection person, but one of the statement's signatories, Mike Pompeo, recently said he's actually helping the lying, torturing, drug-running, warmongering, government-toppling CIA to "become a much more vicious agency". There is every reason to believe that the US intelligence community is at least as psychopathic as it has ever been.
So excuse the hell out of me if I can't help but read the intelligence community's joint statement in the voice of a cartoonish mafia thug threatening to arrange a little "accident" if his extortion victim doesn't pay up. When a depraved, violent organization with a history of using false flags and psyops to advance its agendas says it urgently needs to be given unchecked surveillance powers in order to prevent acts of terror, I get a little nervous.
With the rare glimpses we've been given behind the curtain of USIC opacity, we've seen that US intelligence agencies don't actually use their surveillance capabilities for fighting terrorism nearly as much as they pretend to. With WikiLeaks' massive leak drop earlier this year on the CIA's sprawling surveillance system, there was no reference in any of the documents to terrorists or extremists. WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange said in a press conference at the time that there was a "conspicuous" absence of any such references, adding the following:
"What is not there is any reference to terrorists, any reference to extremists. And that actually shouldn't be a surprise to anyone; no one no one who studies the intelligence world that's a surprise to. Because even if you just look at the budgets that came out in 2013 to the US intelligence black-budget, you don't see anything like the majority of the budget going towards extremism, even though there are very strong political reasons to try and couch any operation in countering terrorism and countering extremism to get more money.
Despite that political pressure, something like a third of the entire US intelligence budget is described as countering various forms of extremism. And the overwhelming majority is not, but particularly for the CIA, the vast majority of the expenditure and attack types are geopolitical. They're about, you know similar to the information revealed about the CIA attacking of the French election cycle - understanding who could be pals with the CIA, who could help out the institution in one way or another. So for example, you spy on Airbus. That information you then pass to the US Chamber of Commerce amongst others, which is listed in the material, and US Chamber of Commerce can then adjust what is doing in order to assist Boeing, and these companies are closely connected to each other."
So going by what we ordinary people can actually put our eyes on, surveillance is not even really about fighting terrorism at all; it's about having access to as much information as possible which can be used for geopolitical manipulation and leverage for America's unelected power establishment. And yet these intelligence agencies, which appear to spend far less energy fighting terrorism than they pretend to, are warning of terrorist attacks should the American people's elected representatives fail to grant them the reauthorization they demand.
In all probability, congress will bow to these demands. Hell, if they're seeing what I'm seeing I can't even say I blame them. To put it lightly, these are scary mofos. As Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier this year, "Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you."
Either way, we need to talk about this. We need to talk about the fact that there is a violent, unelected power establishment with zero accountability or transparency which cannot be trusted not to false flag Americans into consenting to an expansion of the Orwellian surveillance state. The only way to pretend that this is not a very real threat is to live in denial and shove this reality as far away from one's consciousness as possible.
So let's bring it into consciousness. This is a real thing. This is happening. America is ruled by a band of unelected, unaccountable thugs who will kill and terrorize in order to shore up power and advance agendas. These thugs rule America, and therefore much of the world. Pay attention to these things, everyone. This affects you personally.
Click here to contact your representatives and tell them to stand up to the US intelligence community's demands for warrantless spying on innocent Americans.