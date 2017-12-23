Following the sudden disappearance of a top Kurdish commander within the ranks of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in east Syria, pro-Coalition fighters have begun arresting supposed supporters of President Bashar al-Assad.According to reports from opposition sources, an important commander within the ranks of the Coalition-led Syrian Democratic Forces, one Abu Hadid Ocelan, was kidnapped from the village Jia'a near the Euphrates River in the northwestern countryside of Deir Ezzor province.Reports go on to claim that security elements within the US-backed Syrian alliance group have begun arrestingthroughout areas in Deir Ezzor province under its control.At the present time, Al-Masdar News is unable to confirm opposition claims on the matter.If the reports are true, then it remains unclear why US-backed forces have come to the assumption that Assad supporters in the areas controlled by them are responsible for the kidnapping of one of their commanders.