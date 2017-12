The refusal of Russia to get militarily involved in what it officially views as the "civil war" dimension of the conflict between Damascus and the armed "moderate opposition rebels" following its victory in the international one between the SAA and Daesh suggests that Moscow will now intensify all of its diplomatic efforts towards reaching a "political solution". There are a few reasons behind all of this, but they can broadly be categorized by domestic and international imperatives that share a common pragmatism.

Russia has every right to withdraw most of its Aerospace Forces from Syria following Daesh's defeat, with one of the most immediate consequences of this move being that it will prompt President Assad into a "political compromise" with the "opposition".President Putin's surprise visit to Syria saw the Russian leader announce the large-scale withdrawal of his country's Aerospace Forces from the Arab Republic,It needs to be reminded that Russia's 2015 anti-terrorist intervention was initiated by the need to destroy this international terrorist threat, although other more locally active terrorist organizations were also targeted for elimination in the course of events as well.Contrary to some of the expectations and misleading inferences shared across a few Alt-Media platforms since that time,To this end, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov even once remarked thatYes, we support him in the fight against terrorism and in preserving the Syrian state. But he is not an ally like Turkey is the ally of the United States", further driving home this point in an unforgettable way.Now that Daesh is defeated, there's no "official" reason for Russia's military forces to remain actively deployed in Syria, although President Putin was clear thatIt's at this point where it's important to clarify what Russia means by "terrorists"; unlike Damascus,This is a crucial difference in understanding becauseto the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). Although Daesh is defeated, the whole northeast of the country beyond the Euphrates is under the control of the Kurdish-led "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) who are stubbornly intent on "federalizing" the remaining two-thirds of the country with American support. Likewise, there are already four "de-escalation zones" (DEZ) active in the rest of Syria, which essentially function to separate the SAA from the armed "opposition" in these places.President Assad once famously promised to liberate " every inch " of Syria, butIn hindsight, this might be why President Putin said during last month's Sochi Summit with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts that "It is obvious that the process of reform will not be easy and will require compromises and concessions from all participants, including of course the government of Syria."so Damascus will be compelled to "compromise" with them if it wants to reassert its authority over the territory that they presently occupy.Thein northeastern Syria andthere make itlikely modeled off of the one that's included in the Russian-written "draft constitution" and possibly seeing DEZs (which the Kurdish-controlled third of the country might eventually be designated) transformed into "decentralization" units.in these regions because they lack the pivotal airpower of Russia's Aerospace Forces, which was responsible for turning the tide of war in the first place in late 2015.They'd also be violating the DEZs that Moscow worked so hard to establish, likely earning each of them a sharp rebuke from Russia behind closed doors or even in public if the situation was serious enough to "warrant" it.using his proposed " Syrian National Dialogue Congress " as the template for proceeding to the next step, and he will do whatever is reasonably possible within his and his country's power to ensure that this happens.On the home front,having done so in only a third of his term (~2 years) and without dragging it on indefinitely like the US has done for over 8 times as long. Neither he nor his voters want to see Russia embroiled in what they always fear could become an Afghan-like quagmire by continuing military operations during what they believe to now be a solely "civil war" context. In addition, downscaling Russia's involvement in Syria could allow the federal government to redirect hundreds of millions of dollars to domestic projects during President Putin's expected fourth term, which boosts his populist credentials during this election season.The other reason behind why Russia will probably focus mostly on diplomatic initiatives at this time is because ofBy withdrawing most of Russia's Aerospace Forces from Syria and thereby creating the conditions whereby President Assad is prompted into making "political compromises" as a result, Multipolar World Order in this pivotal location at the tri-continental crossroads of Afro-Eurasia.Furthermore,if Washington is ready to reciprocate. The much-sought-after and so-called "New Détente" could finally make progress if Russia and the US reach a "gentlemen's agreement" with one another over the fate of the Syrian Kurdish "federalists", as appears to already somewhat be the case with both of them encouraging their on-the-ground partners of the SAA and SDF respectively to refrain from crossing the Euphrates River border between them.Bearing all of the above in mind, the implications of Russia's announced military withdrawal from Syria are much larger than simply signifying Daesh's defeat, but point to a thought-out and far-reaching plan to prompt President Assad into making "political concessions" to the "opposition" as a means of enhancing Russia's overall "balancing" role in the Mideast, all for the "greater good" of multipolarity. While there's hope that this process could also yield a breakthrough in relations with the US, such expectations should understandably be tempered by the reality of the "deep state's" War on Trump, though the prospects of "constructive" US-Russian interaction via the Syrian Kurds - particularly in the event that they succeed in "institutionalizing" their self-declared "federation" in northeastern Syria - shouldn't be overlooked.