A U.S.-led international coalition against Islamic State has given military support to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias that now controls nearly a quarter of Syria.
The SDF said Assad's comments were no surprise, accusing his government of sowing strife and sectarianism. "We assert once again that we will go forward without hesitation in chasing terrorism," it said in a statement.
"This regime ... is itself a definition of treachery that, if Syrians do not confront it, will lead to partitioning the country, which our forces will not allow in any form," the Kurdish-led SDF added.
Rogozin was quoted by Russia's RIA news agency as saying after the meeting with Assad that Russia would be the only country to take part in rebuilding Syrian energy facilities.
