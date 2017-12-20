hillary clinton
The public's image of Hillary Clinton is the worst it's ever been since Gallup started tracking her favorability more than two decades ago, according to a new poll.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, has a favorable rating of 36 percent, according to the poll from Gallup released Tuesday. Sixty-one percent of adults have an unfavorable view of Clinton, a new high.

The current favorable rating for the former secretary of state is a new low, and the worst it's been since 1992 when Gallup first began tracking the public's image of Clinton just before she became first lady.

Clinton's previous low came at the end of August/early September during last year's presidential campaign, when just 38 percent of adults polled had a positive image of her.

Her favorable rating also hit 38 percent in April 1992, according to Gallup.

During the 2016 election, about 40 percent of adults viewed Clinton positively, and though her image was better than Donald Trump's, Gallup said her favorable ratings were among the "worst ever measured for presidential candidates."

In the year after the election, however, Clinton has failed to boost her public image, unlike other presidential candidates who lost, according to Gallup.