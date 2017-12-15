© WSJ



"I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's office - that there's no way [Trump] gets elected-but I'm afraid we can't take that risk," Mr. Strzok wrote Ms. Page in an Aug. 15, 2016 text. He added: "It's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40."

Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation is unravelling at record speed, withThis has prompted the The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board to post an article entitled,, which outlinesAs The Duran noted yesterday, these are the very same FBI agents who assured all of America that Russia "meddled" in the US election. We are to believe that the FBI did not doctor evidence when it made the claims that it was "confident" Russia hacked the US election?I am certain that somewhere in those 10,000 Peter Strzok messages are one or two texts exposing how the "insurance policy" against Trump was tied to Russia and the fake "dossier" it had obtained from a corrupt British spy, who was paid by PR smear firm (Fusion GPS), who was paid by Hillary Clinton and the DNC.But who needs critics whenWednesday's revelations - they're coming almost daily - include the Justice Department's release of 2016 text messages to and from Peter Strzok, the FBI counterintelligence agent whom Mr. Mueller demoted this summer. The texts, which he exchanged with senior FBI lawyer Lisa Page, containSuch Trump hatred is no surprise and not by itself disqualifying.The "Andy" in question is Andrew McCabe, the deputy FBI director. FBI officials are allowed to have political opinions, but what kind of action were they discussing that would amount to anti-Trump "insurance"? ...The McCabe meeting came on the heels of the FBI's launch of its counterintelligence probe into Trump-Russia ties. July is also when former British spook Christopher Steele briefed the FBI on his Clinton-financed dossier of salacious allegations against Mr. Trump. The texts explain why Mr. Mueller would remove Mr. Strzok, though a straight shooter wouldn't typically resist turning those messages over to Congress for as long as Mr. Mueller did.Meanwhile, we're learning more aboutJudicial Watch last week released an email in which Mr. Weissmann expressed his "awe" and praise for Sally Yates, after the then acting AG and Obama holdover refused to implement Mr. Trump's travel ban.This should trouble anyone who cares about the integrity of the Justice Department. Ms. Yates had every right to resign at the time if she felt she couldn't implement Mr. Trump's order. ButThis should be unacceptable in a ranking FBI official, much less someone charged with conducting a fair-minded investigation.Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who supervises Mr. Mueller, toed the Mueller-FBI line on Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee. He repeated FBI Director Christopher Wray's preposterous excuse that he can't answer questions because of an Inspector General probe. And he wouldn't elaborate on the news that Nellie Ohr, the wife of senior Justice official Bruce Ohr, worked for Fusion GPS, which hired Mr. Steele to gin up his dossier.The man who should be most disturbed by all this is Mr. Mueller, who wants his evidence and conclusions to be credible with the public.Congress needs to insist on its rights as a co-equal branch of government to discover the truth.