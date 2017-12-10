Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov


The United States is the main sponsor of the Ukrainian authorities, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Vienna.- Moscow regrets the West, in the particular, the United States, does nothing "to explain dos and don'ts" to Kiev and urges the US to get aware of its responsibility, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference in Vienna following a meeting of the OSCE foreign ministers.

Lavrov recalled that Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov had made public calls for dropping the Minsk Accords and inventing something else. Also, he claimed that the Ukrainian army and security forces would soon build up enough muscle to address the problem without Minsk-2.

"Naturally, bearing in mind the United States is the main sponsor of the Ukrainian authorities, we urged it (the US - TASS) to realize its responsibility and call to its vassals in Kiev to order and caution them not to make such statements. For now, the Western handlers have done nothing to explain the dos and don'ts to the authorities in Kiev," Lavrov said.

He remarked that Washington preferred to refrain from criticizing Kiev in public, while persuading Moscow that in certain private conversations "Kiev is being pushed step by step in the right direction of implementing the Minsk Accords."

"The only issue for which the Kiev authorities are criticized by the United States and some European countries publicly is the attacks against the anti-corruption agency created with United States' participation. I believe that the same degree of enthusiasm which the Americans demonstrate in their demands for adherence to the anti-corruption schemes they have created should be displayed in urging compliance with the Minsk accords," Lavrov stated.