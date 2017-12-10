© REUTERS/ Hoang Dinh Nam



The United States is the main sponsor of the Ukrainian authorities, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey LavrovVienna.- Moscow regrets the West, in the particular, the United States, does, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference in Vienna following a meeting of the OSCE foreign ministers.Lavrov recalled thatand inventing something else. Also,"Naturally, bearing in mind the United States is the main sponsor of the Ukrainian authorities, we urged it (the US - TASS) to realize its responsibility and call to its vassals in Kiev to order and caution them not to make such statements. For now, the Western handlers have done nothing to explain the dos and don'ts to the authorities in Kiev," Lavrov said.He remarked that Washington preferred to refrain from criticizing Kiev in public, while persuading Moscow that in certain private conversations "Kiev is being pushed step by step in the right direction of implementing the Minsk Accords.""The only issue for which the Kiev authorities are criticized by the United States and some European countries publicly is the attacks against the anti-corruption agency created with United States' participation.," Lavrov stated.