© Sputnik. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Officials of Ukraine are increasingly talking about the inconsistency of the Minsk agreements, but Kiev's desire to violate these agreements can not be indulged, the permanent representative of Russia to the OSCE, Alexander Lukashevich, stated.
"We can not let ourselves become accustomed to the fact that Kiev is sabotaging the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures on the ground and is trying to distort its essence. Another thing is worse. Now it is that the Ukrainian officials make more statements saying that Minsk agreements have been buried, that they do not meet the interests of the Kiev authorities," the Russian diplomat said during a regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday.
He explained that, in particular, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov had made such a statement during the National Expert Forum in Kiev, and it was also duplicated in an article by the edition of the Figaro
.
"This is a rather serious issue: if he, as a person involved in compliance with the agreements, has not been authorized to make such statements, we should expect disavowal by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry," Lukashevich said.
Comment: More on Kiev backing out of the Minsk Accords:
The Minsk Accord's zombie sanctions: Ukraine admits agreement is dead, but sanctions tied to them live on