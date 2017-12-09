© Fabio Pozzebom/AP



Tiririca lambasts fellow congressmen and women for widespread graft and laziness in speech ending seven-year political careerFrancisco Everardo Oliveira Silva, known as Tiririca, this week has said he is ashamed of his colleagues - more than half of whom are reportedly under investigation for corruption - and will not run again in 2018."I am embarrassed," said Tiririca, which translates as Grumpy, in an eight-minute rant to a nearly empty session - his first address to Brazil's lower house in his seven years in office.Tiririca won office in 2010 with more than 1.3 million votes, outpolling every other candidate in Brazil's largest state, São Paulo. He was re-elected by a landslide in 2014.One congressman, Celso Jacob, is serving a sentence for wrongdoing when he was mayor of the city of Tres Rios and has to sleep in prison after voting.All the seats in Brazil's lower house will be up for grabs in the election next October.