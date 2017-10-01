Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading polls before the 2018 presidential election despite corruption allegations that might prevent him from running as a candidate.The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper on Saturday published a Datafolha survey thatThis is an increase from the nearly 30 percent a June poll found.Former environment minister Marina Silva and right-wing congressman Jair Bolsonaro trailed with 13 percent to 17 percent of support respectively.The poll also found that Sao Paulo state governor Geraldo Alckmin and Sao Paulo city mayor Joao Doria, both from the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), had around eight percent of support each.Sergio Moro, Brazil's chief anti-corruption judge, charged the 71-year-old leftist politician in July on allegations he received bribes from the OAS construction company so that they could win lucrative contracts with state-owned oil company Petrobras.The former president is free pending an appeal, but if his guilty verdict is upheld, Lula would likely be barred for running again for presidency next year and could face 9.5 years in prison.