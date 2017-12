© NBC

'This is the fastest moving social change we have seen in decades,' says Time editor-in-chiefThe Hollywood abuse "silence breakers" have been named as Time magazine's 2017 Person of the Year The decision to grant people who have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct with the accolade was announced on NBC's Today show on Wednesday morning.The award is decided by Time's editors and goes to the person or group who has had the most influence on the year's news for better or worse."This is the fastest moving social change we have seen in decades," Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal told the programme."It began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women - and some men, too - who came forward to tell their own stories".The five featured on the Time cover are actress Ashley Judd, singer Taylor Swift, former Uber software engineer Susan Fowler, California lobbyist Adama Iwu, and strawberry picker Isabel Pascual. All of these women went public with the stories of sexual harassment they alleged they faced in the workplace.US President Donald Trump, who was bestowed with the accolade last year, came second, while Xi Jinping, the leader of China, came third.Other finalists included US Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Mueller - the former FBI Director who is investigating the alleged collusion between Mr Trump's 2016 campaign team and Russian officials.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, and American football player Colin Kaepernick, were also finalists for the magazine's award.