1. Taking advantage of US "treachery"

2. Russia helping to solve a Turkish problem

3. Pushing the US out of Syria

CONCLUSION:

Social media and Turkish media has been ablaze over the last few days, with rumours swirling that the Russian military and Kurdish YPG militias in Syria have "struck a deal".In reality,"Co-chair of the committee Nuri Mahmud, who represents the Kurdish militias, stated that the Kurdish units were ready to ensure the security of the Russian servicemen, deployed along the eastern shore of the Euphrates".From a military and logistical standpoint, the agreement is meaningless for two reasons. First of all, there is hardly anyone left to fight in Eastern Syria and secondly, because Russia doesn't require the kind of "security" the Kurdish militas could attempt to provide in the first place.When US President Trump promised Turkish President Erdogan that Washington will no longer send arms to Kurdish militias in Syria, many inclining the Turkish Foreign Minister who announced Trump's promise to the world, had doubts about America's sincerity. Statements from both US and Kurdish official subsequent to the statement by the Turkish Foreign Minister, have only increased the distrust.Because Turkey has clearly decided that Donald Trump's "promise" was at best incomplete and otherwise a total lie,from supporting the hated and illegal Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), to exercising arbitrary justice against Turks in US courts, to threatening Turkey over its lawful relations with Iran-and these are just the highlights.Because of this, many leftist Kurds have searched their collective memories and remembered a Soviet Union which was generally supportive and a modern Russia that while not supportive of Kurdish ethno-nationalism, has always been restrained (at times surprisingly so) in condemning Kurdish movements whose existences predates the illegal US invasion of Syria.Turkey continues to position its military against Kurdish forces in and around parts of the Idlib and Aleppo Governorates of Syria and Russia has done nothing to stop them. At the same time, Russia has listened to Turkey when Ankara has stated that it is willing to sit with Kurds at the forthcoming peace conference in Sochi, so long as they are not the PKK aligned YPG/PYD.While the Kurdish forces Russia is speaking to are YPG forces,If Russia can turn elements of the militarily over-rated YPG into a moderate force that can accept a shallow victory instead of a bloodsoaked defeat, this could be a win-win situation for Turkey and Syria, as well as the more sensible elements of the Kurdish insurgency. Russia is willing to host crypto-Takfiri groups at Sochi for the same reason.Having previously publicly rejected the idea of forming a nation-state after witnessing the crushing of Iraqi Kurds by Iraqi armed forces with the political support of both Iran and Turkey,Furthermore, Kurdish regions of Syria, are generally far beyond the defined lines of Israeli aggression. Therefore,especially in light of Turkey's rapidly deteriorating relationship with the Israeli regime.In this sense, Russia's respectful relationship with Turkey, is a clearer sign to Turkey of Russia's sincere intentions to balance all sides in regional conflicts, while the US is, in Turkish eyes (which happen to be correct), both dishonest and duplicitous. In this sense, while Turkey will still neutralise some Kurdish militants west of the Euphrates, the Russian agreement with Kurds east of the Euphrates, shows that Russia is using diplomatic tact to help solve a Turkish problem, however much it might temporarily grate Ankara to see a YPG flag beside any partner.knowing that the may end up with zero support if they insist on such a position. In other words, if the choice is between survival without extremism through Russia or annihilation by facing Turkey without US help, the choice becomes an obvious one, especially if Syrian Kurds are aware of the Iraqi example, which they most certainly are.One of the Trump administration's most prominent bogus rationales for illegally maintaining an occupying force in Syria is to "aid the Kurds". However, the Kurds now know that the US does not have their "interests" at heart as all it took as a phone call from the Turkish President for the US to declare that the Kurds should no longer be armed.If the US loses the trust of its Kurdish proxies, whileRussia will have in effect, shown that as a partner of Syria and Turkey, it has never made the Kurds a promise it cannot keep, nor has it ever overtly gone against the Kurds, even when its partners have rightly stood up for their own positions which state that Kurdish ethno-nationalism threatens their security.In this sense. Russia has partly "taken" a US ally by winning their trust through honesty and realism, all the while neutralising a threat to Turkey and Syria, by co-opting moderate elements among Kurds who may be willing to agree that a respectful agreement is better than the combination of working with a deceitful United States on the one side and getting crushed by superior Turkish forces on the other.Russia is paving the way for just such a discussion.While Russia is not a Kurdish "ally", Russia's rhetorical neutrality in the face of Turkey's rhetoric on the Kurds and its realism when it comes to handling Kurds may have pacified the extremist elements within Syrian Kurdish groups, set up a road map for satisfying Turkey and Syria's security fears, and all the while taking advantage of the US exposing its own disloyalty to its most loyal proxies.Furthermore, as the primary obstacle to a settlement in Syria is now Israeli aggression in south west Syria, it behoves all powers, to consolidate a peace effort in northern Syria, so as to free the Syrian Arab Army to bolster defences near the illegally occupied Golan Heights.In short, Russia has turned a dirty game into a a compromise in the making, one which doesn't make grandiose promises, but keeps the promises that are made.