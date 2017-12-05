© Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation / Sputnik



Senior Russian MPs have described an allegation by the Pentagon that Moscow and Damascus showed insufficient commitment to defeating IS terrorists as snobbery and lies, designed to cover up US failure to depose the lawful Syrian government.Senator Frants Klintsevich, deputy head of the Upper House Committee for Defense and Security, told RBC in response to remarks by Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon.Klintsevich added.A member of the Lower House Committee for Defense, Pavel Dorokhin (Communist Party), described the Pentagon's statement as an attempt to retake the lost initiative in the Middle East.he said."The American state used special mechanisms to depose the Syrian government and they used other gangs for it, apart from the Islamic State." Dorokhin told reporters.The comments came soon after Pentagon spokesperson Eric Pahon said in an interview with Sputnik that the Syrian government and the Russian Federation had allegedly demonstrated insufficient seriousness or commitment to defeating the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist group. "They have only conducted a fraction of counter-ISIS operations, and most of the territory liberated in Iraq and Syria has been liberated through the efforts of the global coalition and its partners," Pahon said, adding that the US-led coalition would continue to operate in Syria.On Monday, President Vladimir Putin said that almost all of Syria's territory has been liberated from terrorists.Putin told a major congress of Orthodox Christian bishops in Moscow.On the same day, a representative of the Russian military group in Syria Major General Yevgeny Poplavskiy said that in the coming days, the whole territory of Syria east of the Euphrates River would be freed from terrorists.