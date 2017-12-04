© Omar Sanadiki / Reuters



Almost the entire territory of Syria, including historic Christian regions, has been liberated from terrorists, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said. He stressed the importance of restoring peace to enable refugees of all faiths to return home.Putin said on Monday at a meeting with heads of Orthodox Christian congregations.Moscow will help restore holy sites not only of Syria's Christians, but also Muslims and Jews, Russian leader stated.Russia's president reiterated the importance of a working group created by the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches.The return of the Christian population, as well as of the refugees of other faiths, might play the crucial role in restoration of peaceful life in the war-torn country, Putin stressed."Over the past few years the Russian state alongside with the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as other religious organizations has provided humanitarian aid to Syria." Putin stressed.