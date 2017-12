Dangerous rumblings of war continue in the Mideast, the day after Israeli warplanes and surface-to-surface missiles attacked an Iranian military base near Damascus." The Israeli prime minister spoke by satellite yesterday from his office in Jerusalem to the Forum's yearly conference on the Middle East. He once again denounced the Iran deal, and endorsed Trump's effort to "fix the great flaws" in the agreement.What is astonishing is that he approvingly quotes the Saudi Crown Prince describing Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, as "the new Hitler of the Middle East."Meanwhile, the opposition Israeli newspaper Haaretz published a worried lead editorial Earlier, the Haaretz columnist Bradley Burston had argued that Netanyahu's bellicosity toward Iran isSo far, there is no news of these ominous rumblings in the U.S. mainstream media.