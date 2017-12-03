© Amir Cohen / Reuters



Thousands of people, outraged at a new bill that would spare the Israeli PM from public outcry linked to two corruption probes, swarmed into downtown Tel Aviv on Saturday in a protest that became the largest since the launch of the investigation.Michal, a participant of the rally, told RT's Ruptly video news agency, accusing the Netanyahu government of uprooting the efforts of several Jewish generations to establish a democracy in the country.The law, dubbed the "Netanyahu bill" by the opposition, would prevent police from publishing their recommendations to the Attorney General on whether to charge suspects in existing cases, and ban them altogether from advising the Attorney General in future cases.The Israeli leader is mired into two separate corruption investigations. The first centers on him allegedly accepting gifts such as expensive wine and cigarettes worth some $100,000-$150,000 from billionaire Arnon Milchan.While Netanyahu firmly denies any wrongdoing, he reportedly acknowledged doing Milchan's bidding to then-US Secretary of State John Kerry. The second probe revolves around his alleged intention to strike a deal with the influential Yediot Aharonot newspaper for better coverage.While the investigation into Netanyahu has been dragging on for a year, the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, is expected to pass the law by the end of next week.