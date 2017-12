instead of terrorists

Despite the US claiming it no longer supported the militant groups

Syrian military and political expert Hamza Abbas wrote an article for "Russkaya Vesna" outlet, titled "The Failure of the US in Syria: Pentagon abandons the militants in the southern regions of the country."According to the article,. Adding to that, a few thousand US-supported militants tried to stop ISIS from increasing their presence in Central and West Syria, as foreign powers designated these territories for Al-Qaeda and the Al-Nusra Front.The article then outlines how despite Pentagon's plans, the Syrian Arab Army managed to free Deir ez-Zor by itself, which provokedin order to stay in control over the roads in the Syrian desert.The militants lost, and had to retreat to At Tanf under the cover of the US air forces.The US presence of 500 people is not enough, the Pentagon claims, to control the situation at the Rukban camp. It is, interestingly enough, deemed sufficient to guarantee the safety of the humanitarian convoys arriving at the Rukban camp and control the distribution of their cargo in the camp. It's clear that they wouldn't be capable of doing that, if they really couldn't "control the situation" at the camp.The Trump Administration sees no point in spending money on militants and refugees in At Tanf. The flow of US supplies and money to the south Syrian militants will be completely cut off by the end of the year. The Mahavir As-Saura group, the only group the US still supports officially, has been downsized significantly, according to local sources. The "fired" militants dislocated to the Rukban camp, just like many members of other groups.The situation, the article claims, cannot remain unchanged, as. The Jordan border is still closed. Many At Tanf militants try crossing the border and get killed by the Jordan border security that claim that the militants were ISIS members.The US covertly transfer the militants it has further plans for. The author stipulates that the US waits for At Tanf militants to engage the Syrian Army, once the US Air Forces stop protecting them,This is not a viable solution. TThey may receive amnesty and return with their families to their homes., as some militants had already done in different regions. Only open dialogue may save the At Tanf militants from death. Any delay may prove fatal, as winter is coming, and the Americans are leaving.