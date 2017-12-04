Catalonia's sacked vice president and three other separatist leaders will remain in prison pending a probe over their role in the region's independence drive, a Supreme Court judge decided Monday.Six other former ministers who were also remanded in custody will be released on bail as an investigation into charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds continues, it added in a statement.This, he added, meant there was a "possibility that acts could happen again with serious, immediate and irreparable consequences for the community."He noted as an example a demonstration in Barcelona in September called when police raided a building in a probe into the upcoming banned referendum.The protest saw angry demonstrators gather outside the building in the city centre late into the night, trapping police inside for hours.The decision comes as former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and four other ex-regional ministers face an extradition hearing in Belgium where they fled to after Catalonia declared unilateral independence.