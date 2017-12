© REUTERS/Aly Song



Fighting to save a dying North Korean soldier who made a desperate dash for freedom at the border, an American medic prayed for a miracle, as he was sure the man was going to die.The young soldier remained unconscious and in critical condition for days, but he survived. The South Korean doctor tasked with his care explained that Oh "would have died before arriving at the hospital" had it not been for the actions of the medical team aboard the American helicopter."I could tell immediately that this guy was probably going to die in the next 15 minutes if we didn't start working on him and get the aircraft off the ground," Sgt. 1st Class Gopal Singh, a medic in the U.S. Eighth Army's 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, told the Washington Post, recalling his first encounter with Oh.Singh, as well as the other crew members aboard the H-60 medical evacuation Black Hawk dispatched from Camp Casey, had no idea the man they were tasked with carrying was a North Korean soldier who had just made a wild run into South Korea amid a barrage of bullets from the North."I actually said a prayer because I saw the condition he was in," Singh revealed, adding, "The pilots could probably tell by my voice that he was in real danger of dying.""I heard the medic's voice," Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathan Gumm, one of the pilots, told Stars and Stripes, "You know it's bad based on how he said it. He's always so cool and calm. Now he was like 'this is serious. This guy's dying.'"Singh said it was nothing short of a miracle that the man survived.Oh has been watching American and South Korean movies and television, listening to Korean pop music, eating chocolate pies, and informing medical personnel that he wants to study law. Thanks to the efforts of the American medevac crew and the South Korean doctors, he has a chance for a better life outside of North Korea, which President Donald Trump previously described as a bleak "hell that no one deserves."