© Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File



Police in London, Los Angeles and New York are working to untangle an ever-growing mass of sexual assault and harassment complaints against powerful men, creating challenges even for big cities used to handling celebrities.Most of the cases stem from claims against media mogul Harvey Weinstein - but authorities say they've also taken complaints made against other men in power."It's an international phenomenon," NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said when asked about investigations into Weinstein. "These ladies were sexually assaulted, harassed, and they acquired psychological damage, so we have to move very cautiously with anyone who comes in - and that's what we're doing."Los Angeles police say they have 27 open investigations into entertainment figures, including actor Ed Westwick and agent Tyler Grasham, in addition to Weinstein. The LAPD has also taken more than 30 other reports of sexual misconduct that occurred in other parts of the U.S. and overseas and referred those cases to other law enforcement agencies.Separately, Beverly Hills police say its department alone is investigating a dozen allegations of sexual assault involving figures in the entertainment industry.London police say they are investigating sexual assault allegations from nine people.In New York, detectives have received more than a dozen complaints from people who reported being abused by entertainment industry figures around the country, and they say most of those cases involve Weinstein. At least 75 have made allegations in the media against him that range from rape to inappropriate comments, but not all of the women have gone to police.The methods by which the claims are investigated remain the same whether someone is famous or not - detectives are seeking business records, phone records, putting together timelines and tracking the movements of both people. Each case has to be separately investigated in each local jurisdiction and built from the ground up.Plus, police may believe they have enough evidence to arrest someone, but it's up to the local district attorney offices to decide whether to prosecute.In New York, Manhattan prosecutors haven't yet decided whether to proceed with de la Huerta's claims after she called the hotline on October 25 to report the assaults. The delay has prompted the actress's attorney to publicly put the pressure on."We threw down the gauntlet on behalf of our client," attorney Carrie Goldberg said in a statement, "and urged DA NY to convene a grand jury by the end of next week (the week of Dec. 3) or expect the protests to begin."The open criminal investigations in Los Angeles include an allegation by an Italian actress and model who said she was raped by Weinstein in 2013 and allegations that Weinstein committed lewd acts in 2015. Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has said investigators are working closely with New York City detectives.Los Angeles prosecutors launched a task force this month to evaluate cases that are referred by police for criminal prosecution. But so far no cases have been referred to the district attorney's office.