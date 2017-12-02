Baywatch star Pamela Anderson had a bit of a hot take yesterday when she suggested that the women who were sexually abused by Harvey Weinstein might not have been victimized if they were just more careful with him.
Anderson spoke with Megyn Kelly on Thursday, where she talked about the sexual abuse she had to overcome as a child. She went on to say that various figures made unscrupulous propositions to her when she first arrived in Hollywood, and it only took common sense to avoid getting involved in complicated situations.
"Don't go into a hotel room alone. If someone answers the door in a bathrobe, leave," said Anderson. "It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood are people to avoid, privately. You know what you're getting into if you're going into a hotel room alone."
When asked to talk about her previous interactions with Weinstein, Anderson said the mogul came off as "very intimidating" while working together in the past. She went on to say she was not surprised when Weinstein's sex misconduct came to light since it was "common knowledge" for her.
"It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood are people to avoid, privately. You know what you're getting into if you're going into a hotel room alone."Kelly suggested that many women shouldn't have had anything to fear after their agents set them up for meetings with Weinstein, though Anderson responded that the victims still should've had someone accompany them for those discussions. When Anderson's remarks were met with online accusations of victim-blaming, her publicist Ann Gurrola insisted that Anderson was just trying to recommend ways for women to avoid sexual abuse.
"As a victim (of sexual abuse) herself, the last thing she'd do is blame the victim," Gurrola said to WENN. "She's a huge advocate for victims of sexual abuse."
Don't let your professional ambition cloud your judgement.
Don't go to a man's hotel room alone and don't enter a man's hotel room if he answers the door in his bathrobe are akin to don't walk alone in Central Park at midnight. Don't put yourself into a vulnerable situation.
Pamela Anderson is right.