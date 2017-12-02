Society's Child
Pamela Anderson tries to use her pull to get Mike Pence to pardon Julian Assange
Becky Loggia
The Western Journal
Thu, 30 Nov 2017 13:11 UTC
The encounter took place in Manhattan's JW Marriott Essex House, where the actress was working on a public service announcement in New York to advocate for more rigid background checks on app-based hailed drivers to help combat sexual assault.
According to Page Six, when Anderson heard of Pence's presence, she was determined to find the vice president in order to "exact a pardon for her pale paramour Julian Assange."
It's been reported that Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, has been holed up at London's Ecuadorian embassy in order to evade extradition - just months after CNN reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the founder's arrest was a "priority."
Onlookers at the New York estate recalled that Anderson had "marched straight up to the Secret Service and asked to see Pence." One witness in particular claimed that the Secret Service agent "practically swooned" when approached by Anderson, but was able to "get it together enough to politely refuse" the actress's demand.
When commenting on her actions after the fact, Anderson admitted to Page Six what her reason had been for the surprise request and just what she thought about the vice president of the U.S.
"He is heralded for co-sponsoring proposals for a 'federal shield law,' which I deeply admire," Anderson said. "This action would have allowed journalists to keep confidential sources secret - even if the government requested them."
"I really wanted to mention this - it is a topic close to my heart," she added. "Julian Assange deserves a pardon, and I thought I might be able to help."
Assange has been staying in the embassy since August 2012, and it is reported that Anderson visits him twice a week.
And though the former Baywatch actress has a penchant for "bad boys," it's a different quality Anderson claims to see in Assange that motivates her to come to his aide.
"I think he's quite sexy. He has tremendous strength and stamina - though vulnerable. Hard to imagine him that way - as capable as he is," she said. "But, he is up against the biggest super powers in the world."
And this "strength and stamina" seemingly goes beyond Anderson's own admiration for the Wikileaks founder.
"Julian is a hero to most of the world's youth and free-minded thinking people," she added. "America needs to be on the right side of history."
As reported by Page Six, Assange has been hidden in the embassy to avoid charges of rape in Sweden - an allegation which he vehemently denied, and was eventually dropped.
However, Assange remains under heavy pressure due to possible charges in the US for the leaking of classified documents.
