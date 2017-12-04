Of course, there was never evidence of such a scheme . . . but why should that matter? The point here was to have the theater of an investigation run by a prosecutor - the rest is just details.

And in the event our aggressive prosecutor can't find any crimes - which would be no surprise, since the investigation was not triggered by a crime - no matter: The special counsel is encouraged to manufacture crimes through the investigative process.

The FBI knew there was no suggestion, in any of the activities just described, that Flynn or Trump had anything to do with Russian espionage.

Here's what I'd be tempted to do if I were President Trump: I'd direct the Justice Department toThat is, I would not restrict the prosecutor and investigators to digging for specified criminal violations. Or, indeed, any criminal violations. I'd just tell the special counsel, "Have at it" - with unbound authority to scrutinize the negotiations surrounding the eventual Iran nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).and to consider whether any laws or policies were violated in such matters as President Obama's payment of a cash ransom in exchange for American hostages held by Iran.Why would I do this?. Let's think about what has happened here.Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein disclosed no factual predicate calling for a criminal investigation from which Trump's Justice Department would be ethically required to recuse itself.Instead,. Though there was(and remember: the FBI and Obama Justice Department had been investigating for months before the special counsel was appointed),Only one conceivable crime could have arisen out of the "collusion" that was the pretext for Mueller's probe: the knowing complicity of Trump associates in Russia's hacking of Democratic email accounts.See,Misleading assertions by non-suspects made to investigators probing non-crimes can be charged as felony false statements.While all that plays out, though, behold the frightening thing Mueller's investigation has become:. In the new order of things,This is standard operating procedure when administrations change - that's why they call it a transition.Nevertheless, Trump's victory caused consternation in the Obama administration for two reasons. First, and most obviously,, the hapless candidate nominated by Democrats to carry that agenda forward.Consequently, while projecting a public image of cooperation in the transition, the Obama administration used the weeks following the election to do two things:One major Obama-administration priority was to solidify the policy of blaming Israel for the enduring Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Thus, in his administration's coup de grace, Obama orchestrated a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlement activity - a stark departure (as I wrote at the time) from America's commitment to Israel's security and policy of shielding Israel from such U.N. accountability.Based on a statement of facts filed by Mueller in connection with Flynn's guilty plea, we now know that, on December 22,. Pursuant to these directions, Flynn informed his counterparts that Trump opposed the resolution - which opposition, by the way, Trump was quite clear about publicly. Flynn encouraged them to vote against the resolution, or at least delay it until Trump would assume office in January.The following day, December 23, Flynn again contacted the Russian ambassador, Sergei Kislyak. As we have noted, Kislyak was the subject of monitoring under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), so we should assume the FBI was recording all his conversations with Flynn.. Kislyak contacted Flynn on December 28, the day Obama signed the relevant executive order. Afterwards, Flynn sought guidance about what to tell the Russian ambassador from "a senior official" on Trump's transition team - headquartered during the holiday season at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. Flynn and this official (who, as this is written, has not been identified) discussed how the sanctions might affect Trump foreign-policy goals.On December 30, Putin announced that Russia would not take retaliatory measures at that time, and the next day Kislyak explained to Flynn that this was done in deference to Flynn's request.Because of surveillance coverage on Kislyak, the Obama administration knew the substance of Flynn's conversations with the Russian ambassador.There was no evidence that Flynn had committed a crime. There was every indication that the incoming national-security adviser was engaging in transition activities to be expected in preparation for an administration that had foreign-policy priorities very different from Obama'sSo . . . why did the Obama administration decide to investigate Flynn, resulting in the FBI interview?I believe the explanation is threefold:The ongoing Mueller probe is not a good-faith investigation of suspected espionage or other crime.[...]All that said, what is going on here is politics, not law. No sensible person thinks the Trump campaign colluded in Russian espionage. If there were such evidence, I'd be first on line demanding the president's impeachment and removal. Nor did Trump obstruct the investigation of this non-crime by firing the FBI director - what he did was exhibit incompetence and boorishness.