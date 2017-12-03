Vasily Nebenzya condemned Washington's efforts to partition the country in the wake of the defeat of ISISRussia's ambassador to the United Nations has accused the U.S.-led coalition in Syria of trying to partition the country by setting up local governing bodies in areas seized from the Islamic State extremist group, Russian news agencies reported."We are receiving news that the coalition is directly involved in the creation of some local authorities in the areas freed from ISIL, with which they are discussing economic reconstruction measures," Nebenzya was quoted as saying by Interfax.he was quoted as saying by Interfax and RIA Novosti.Russia raised its complaint as representatives from Syria's government and rebel groups gathered in Geneva for an eighth round of talks after more than six years of civil war.Russia and Syria at the Geneva negotiations have trumpeted their recent success at reasserting government control over about 55 percent of Syrian territory, particularly by pushing IS out of some last remaining strongholds along with Syrian-Iraq border.The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, a coalition of mostly Kurdish as well as Sunni Arab fighters, has declared it wants to establish self-governing in the region it liberated.With Syria now trying to consolidate its recent military successes and regain control over lost territory,Nebenzya said the UN council's previous authorization of cross-border aid convoys, which expires next month, "was an emergency measure which presently needs to be reassessed."UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock pressed the council to renew the aid deliveries, however, which he said are "essential to save lives."U.S. Deputy UN Ambassador Michele Sison said the aid program must be renewed.