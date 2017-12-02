Michael Flynn Ty Cobb
President Trump's lawyer, Ty Cobb, said Friday that the guilty plea entered by former national security adviser Michael Flynn does not implicate Trump or any other administration official in wrongdoing.

"Today, Michael Flynn, a former National Security Advisor at the White House for 25 days during the Trump administration, and a former Obama administration official, entered a guilty plea to a single count of making a false statement to the FBI," Cobb said in a statement circulated to reporters.

"The false statements involved mirror the false statements to White House officials which resulted in his resignation in February of this year," Cobb said. "Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn."

Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of lying to FBI agents about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. in December 2016.

Trump requested Flynn's resignation just a few weeks after Inauguration Day amid reports that Flynn had misrepresented the nature of those conversations to Vice President Mike Pence.

Flynn has agreed to cooperate in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of alleged collusion between Russians and the Trump campaign.

"The conclusion of this phase of the Special Counsel's work demonstrates again that the Special Counsel is moving with all deliberate speed and clears the way for a prompt and reasonable conclusion," Cobb said.

Cobb represents Trump personally but works inside the West Wing. The White House has not yet responded to requests for comment on the Flynn indictment.