Puppet Masters
Breathtaking narcissist! Clinton on Matt Lauer: 'Every day I believe more in karma'
John Bowden
The Hill
Fri, 01 Dec 2017 15:10 UTC
The Hill
Fri, 01 Dec 2017 15:10 UTC
Hillary Clinton commented Thursday night on longtime NBC host Matt Lauer's firing, remarking that she believes in the concept of karma a little more "every day," Philly Voice reports.
Clinton was speaking in Philadelphia as part of her national book tour promoting her memoir, "What Happened," which looks at her unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign.
"Every day I believe more in karma," Clinton said when asked about Lauer's firing, before lumping him in with several other "men who shaped the narrative" who have been fired over similar allegations of sexual misconduct.
"The only way we will get sexism out of politics is to get more women in politics," she added.
Lauer was fired Wednesday morning after NBC News said it was alerted of a credible accusation of sexual misconduct against Lauer. Since the veteran host's firing, several more women came forward to allege Lauer sexually assaulted them in incidents dating back to 2001.
Clinton criticized Lauer in What Happened for his handling of an NBC News "Commander-in-Chief Forum" just two months before Election Day. During the forum, Lauer frequently interrupted Clinton and pressed her on her email controversy. Critics said Lauer went much easier on now-President Trump during a separate interview.
"I was ticked off," the former secretary of State wrote. "NBC knew exactly what it was doing here. The network was treating this like an episode of The Apprentice, in which Trump stars and ratings soar."
"Lauer had turned what should have been a serious discussion into a pointless ambush. What a waste of time," she added.
NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack addressed Lauer's firing in a memo to staff Wednesday morning.
"Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender," Lack said in the statement.
"We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization - and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."
Clinton was speaking in Philadelphia as part of her national book tour promoting her memoir, "What Happened," which looks at her unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign.
"Every day I believe more in karma," Clinton said when asked about Lauer's firing, before lumping him in with several other "men who shaped the narrative" who have been fired over similar allegations of sexual misconduct.
"The only way we will get sexism out of politics is to get more women in politics," she added.
Lauer was fired Wednesday morning after NBC News said it was alerted of a credible accusation of sexual misconduct against Lauer. Since the veteran host's firing, several more women came forward to allege Lauer sexually assaulted them in incidents dating back to 2001.
Clinton criticized Lauer in What Happened for his handling of an NBC News "Commander-in-Chief Forum" just two months before Election Day. During the forum, Lauer frequently interrupted Clinton and pressed her on her email controversy. Critics said Lauer went much easier on now-President Trump during a separate interview.
"I was ticked off," the former secretary of State wrote. "NBC knew exactly what it was doing here. The network was treating this like an episode of The Apprentice, in which Trump stars and ratings soar."
"Lauer had turned what should have been a serious discussion into a pointless ambush. What a waste of time," she added.
NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack addressed Lauer's firing in a memo to staff Wednesday morning.
"Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender," Lack said in the statement.
"We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization - and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."
Reader Comments
katos 2017-12-02T04:59:59Z
If there was SUCH a thing as Karma, CLINTON would have been swinging from a rope in Leavenworth for crimes against AMERICA and humanity!
"[ . . . ] we will face it together as a news organization - and do it in as transparent a manner as we can.""Transparent" ? ?
"NBC" ? ?
This pic jibeth not . . .
Comment: Picking our jaw up off the floor - we hope to believe in karma more every day too!