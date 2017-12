© Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton commented Thursday night on longtime NBC host Matt Lauer's firing, Philly Voice reports.Clinton was speaking in Philadelphia as part of her national book tour promoting her memoir, "What Happened," which looks at her unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign."The only way we will get sexism out of politics is to get more women in politics," she added.Lauer was fired Wednesday morning after NBC News said it was alerted of a credible accusation of sexual misconduct against Lauer. Since the veteran host's firing, several more women came forward to allege Lauer sexually assaulted them in incidents dating back to 2001.Clinton criticized Lauer in What Happened for his handling of an NBC News "Commander-in-Chief Forum" just two months before Election Day. During the forum, Lauer frequently interrupted Clinton and pressed her on her email controversy. Critics said Lauer went much easier on now-President Trump during a separate interview.she added.NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack addressed Lauer's firing in a memo to staff Wednesday morning."Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender," Lack said in the statement."We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization - and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."