THE VICTIM

THE DEFENDANTS

THE NORTH KOREANS

WHAT'S NEXT?

Malaysia's high-profile trial of two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korean leader has gone into recess until next year.The two are the only suspects in custody, though prosecutors have saidProsecutors have focused on proving the women's guilt but shied away from scrutinizing any political motive behind the killing.will look to shift that focus when the trial resumes Jan. 22.Here's a look at what's been presented in court since the trial began two months ago.Kim Jong Nam was seen on airport security camera footage as he was approached by two women, who appear to smear something on his face.Kim was carrying four diplomatic passports that identified him as Kim Chol, aged 46.Police testified Kim was carrying eight international currencies, including $124,000.It is known that Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of the family that has ruled North Korea since its founding, had been living abroad for years after falling out of favor. It is thought that he could have been seen as a threat to his brother Kim Jong Un's rule.The two young women face the death penalty if convicted, but under Malaysian law they can't be sentenced to die if they didn't have intent to kill. That is their defense.The court has heard that traces of VX were found on the women's clothing as well as on Huong's fingernails. A government chemist testified that VX was a "strategic" choice of poison because it doesn't evaporate quickly and a victim could be targeted without affecting the surroundings.The chemist told the court that rubbing VX on a person's eye would be the fastest way to kill because the eyes have no barrier like the skin. He said the palm is the least sensitive area and VX can be washed from the hand within 15 minutes of exposure - which could explain why the women weren't affected.Prosecutors contend the women knew they were handling poison and deliberately rushed to wash their hands after the attack. Security camera footage shows both holding their hands away from their bodies as they rush to separate restrooms.Defense lawyers argued that the women didn't flee the country nor discard their clothing, indicating they didn't know they were handling poison. Furthermore, they point toThe defense says the men who hired the women for the prank show were actually North Korean agents who fled the country after the attack. North Korea has denied any involvement.Police have told the court that several North Korean men helped plot the attack, including a man one of the women says hired her to stage pranks. The four men left Malaysia on the day of the killing.A police investigator identified the four as Hong Song Hac, Ri Ji Hyon, Ri Jae Nam and O Jong Gil. On Malaysia's request,but North Korea is not a member of the organization.The embassy and Air Koryo officials have told police it was their duty to assist North Korean citizens leaving the country. Those two and another North Korean police were seeking to question were allowed to leave the country in the days after the killing in exchange for the release of nine Malaysians stuck in Pyongyang.The court heard that Hong Song Hac was the mastermind who orchestrated the operation on the ground.When the trial resumes, defense lawyers will look to shift the focus onto the North Koreans.Malaysian officials have never officially accused Pyongyang of involvement in Kim's death and they have made it clear they don't want the trial politicized.The defense will start with the cross examination of the chief police investigator, whom they have described as the most important witness.They are expected to question him about the role of North Korean chemist Ri Jong Chol, who was detained shortly after the killing but released due to lack of evidence and deported.Prosecutors have about a dozen more minor witnesses to call before they are expected to rest their case in March. The judge could then make a ruling by the second quarter of 2018.If the judge finds there is no case against the women, they will be freed. If he rules otherwise, the defense will be called and the trial will continue for several more months.