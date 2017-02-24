Puppet Masters
Malaysia asks Interpol for help in hunt for Kim Jong-nam murder suspects
RT
Thu, 23 Feb 2017 10:08 UTC
Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of leader Kim Jong-um, died on February 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in a suspected poisoning. CCTV footage from that day shows a man believed to be Jong-nam being sprayed in the face by a woman identified as Indonesian Siti Aishah, who has since been detained by police.
Along with the Interpol request, Malaysian police have also asked the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur for an interview with two suspects they believe are residing there. "If you have nothing to hide, you should not be afraid to cooperate, you should cooperate," Malaysia's police chief, Khalid Abu Bakar, said at a press conference on Thursday, Reuters reported. However, a North Korean official at the embassy told the media that no formal request for interviews has been received, but did not respond when asked if such a request would be honored.
One of the suspects, Hyon Kwang Song, who is an official at the embassy, will not be served with an arrest warrant due to diplomatic immunity, according to Khalid. The second suspect, Kim Uk Il, an employee of North Korea's state-owned airline Air Koryo, will face "the process of the law" if he does not come forward, Khalid warned.
North Korea has refuted reports that the victim was Kim Jong-nam. News of the murder was reportedly broadcast in North Korea by state-run KCNA news, but Kim Jong-nam was not mentioned. The deceased was simply identified as a "citizen" in the report, and Malaysia was held responsible for the death.
Malaysia has refused to hand the body over to North Korean authorities until a family member claims it. Meanwhile, Malaysian police reported earlier this week that attempts have been made to break into the morgue where the body is being stored.
Comment: Additional commentary from RT:
From KCNA, (North Korean Jurists Committee) a state-run North Korean news agency: "What merits more serious attention is the fact that the unjust acts of the Malaysian side are timed to coincide with the anti-DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] conspiratorial racket [rocket] launched by the South Korean authorities.According to CNBC:
The biggest responsibility for his death rests with the government of Malaysia as the citizen of the DPRK died in its land," KCNA said. "Malaysia is obliged to hand his body to the DPRK side, as it made an autopsy and forensic examination of it in an illegal and immoral manner. This proves that the Malaysian side is going to politicize the transfer of the body in utter disregard of international law and morality and thus attain a sinister purpose," it said.
Kim was once seen as a possible successor to his father, North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, but he gave up any political ambitions in favor of his younger half-brother, Kim Jong-un. The murder victim spent many years living abroad keeping low profile. Unconfirmed media reports claimed that he sent a message to his younger sibling pleading for his life after being forced into exile.
South Korean and U.S. officials say he was assassinated by North Korean agents. North Korea has not acknowledged his death.UPDATE 24 Feb, 2017 TIME:
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said the two women - one Vietnamese, one Indonesian - arrested last week had been paid for carrying out the fatal assault on Kim Jong Nam using a fast-acting poison.
He declined to say if they had been used by a foreign intelligence agency. Police are also holding one North Korean man, but are seeking another seven in connection with the murder.
The banned chemical weapon VX nerve agent was used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean ruler's outcast half brother who was poisoned last week at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, police said Friday. The announcement raised serious questions about public safety in a building that authorities went 11 days without decontaminating. The substance, deadly even in minute amounts, was detected on Kim's eyes and face, Malaysia's inspector general of police said in a written statement, citing a preliminary analysis from the country's Chemistry Department.See also:
Dr. Bruce Goldberger, a leading toxicologist who heads the forensic medicine division at the University of Florida, said even a tiny amount of VX nerve agent — equal to a few grains of salt — is capable of killing. It can be administered through the skin, and there is an antidote that can be administered by injection. U.S. medics and military personnel carried kits with them on the battlefield during the Iraq war in case they were exposed to the chemical weapon. "It's a very toxic nerve agent. Very, very toxic," he said. "I'm intrigued that these two alleged assassins suffered no ill effect from exposure to VX. It is possible that both of these women were given the antidote."
- N. Korea denies report man killed in Malaysia airport was Kim Jong-un's half brother
- Half-brother of N. Korean leader dead in Malaysia, reports claim he was murdered: Update female suspect detained
- Kim Jong Nam assassination caught on CCTV
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Malaysia asks Interpol for help in hunt for Kim Jong-nam murder suspectsMalaysian police have reached out to Interpol for help in apprehending four North Korean citizens wanted in connection with the murder of Kim Jong-nam. The suspects are believed to have returned...