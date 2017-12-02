© Times of Israel/Fanart.tv/KJN

Israeli forces have opened fire on positions in the besieged Gaza strip using both tank artillery and fighter jets.The attack comes after shells were fired from Gaza, allegedly by the group Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine. However,At present, Hamas and Fatah are still working to implement a power-sharing agreement which would see political and security authorities in Gaza handed from Hamas to the Palestinian Authority.Egypt had previously agreed to open the Rafah Border Crossing which would allow for new deliveries of much needed supplies, but the gates have remained shut ever since the large terrorist attack in Sinai which claimed the lives of over 300. It is still not clear who is responsible for the attack with some fingers being pointed and ISIS and others at the Muslim Brotherhood.Tel Aviv's last war on Gaza was in 2014 and ended in a stalemate.