In an interview with The Washington Post Tuesday, Hillary Clinton basically admitted she holds a double standard on when to believe women's stories of sexual assault.

Of course, Clinton has first-hand experience of dealing with women who've accused her own husband of sexual assault and rape. She responded at the time by attacking their character and trying to discredit them. And when asked about these women today, she still accuses them of lying, telling a conservative radio host a few days ago that her husband's accusers were "misremembering or misinterpreting history."

"One of the things we're all talking about, today is you name the profession there are now men who stand accused, who have lost their jobs, women are coming forward and taking the power in their own hands to stand up to what's happened to them. I'd love to get your thoughts on what's happening," he prompted.

Clinton had her pro-women empowerment message ready, praising those who've come forward as "courageous" even in the face of possibly facing persecution for doing so.