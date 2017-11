© Gateway Pundit



A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit from an official who claims that she, and not President Trump appointee Mick Mulvaney , is the rightful director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).Judge Timothy Kelly of the U.S. District Court of the District of ColumbiaThe ruling from Kelly, a Trump appointee,Trump last week appointed Mulvaney to temporarily lead the CFPB until the lawmakers confirm his pick to replace Richard Cordray , who resigned as the agency's director on Friday.The president was able to appoint Mulvaney to the role because he was already confirmed by the Senate for another position - director of the Office of Management and Budget.Under the agency's line of succession, that would make English acting director upon Cordray's resignation.But the White House said the president has clear authority to name an acting director to the agency and quickly announced that Mulvaney would assume the role.