Mick Mulvaney
Monday was Mulvaney's first day at the CFPB.
White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, named by President Trump as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, sent a memo to the agency's staff Monday that read: "Please disregard any instructions you receive from Ms. English in her presumed capacity as Acting Director," Reuters reports. He also brought donuts.

The backdrop: The CFPB currently has two chiefs. Leandra English is former director Richard Cordray's pick to lead the agency, and she has sued the Trump administration over Mulvaney's appointment. Mulvaney told staffers to report any communications from English to the general counsel of the CFPB, who has said she believes Mulvaney has the authority of acting director.


Comment: Acting director of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sues Trump for appointing Mick Mulvaney instead