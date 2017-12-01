© Photo by DAVID HOLT | CC BY 2.0

the European refugee crisis, Made In The USA.

To some on the geopolitical stage, "stability" is something like a sacred word.Of course, the devil is in the details. For decades, the word was used by successive US governments in a sense which did not preclude a certain number of wars - as long as those wars, whether officially declared or merely approved by an American President under the terms of some special Congressional authorization such as the one which is behind most current US military activity, were begun and carried out on American terms.Their professed opposition to communism or terrorism - as defined by the US government, of course - has been the primary qualification for that support. Although there was often talk of democracy, cosmetic moves purported to lead in that direction would usually suffice to sell the relationship to Congress, and in more than a few cases even the cosmetic mask is absent:The dreaded scourge of instability, however, has now reached the heart of the empire.In Germany (Western Europe's biggest economy, as a result of massive American efforts to rebuild it as a protegee bulwark against the Soviet Union after World War II), preliminary negotiations designed to enable the formation of a new governing coalition broke down this week.Although Chancellor Angela Merkel's unfortunately named Christian Democratic Union emerged from the national German parliamentary election in late September as, once again, the country's strongest political party, it lost a great many voters to the upstart right-wing anti-immigration Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) - as did its coalition partner since 2013, the Social Democratic Party. The Social Democrats fell to a historic low of 20%, only 7 percentage points higher than the AfD which entered Germany's parliament the Bundestag for the first time at 13%, as a massive number of voters deserted the governing coalition over its acceptance of a million refugees into Germany in 2015.Establishment politicians and media breathed a huge sigh of relief when far-right racists failed to force their way into the government in The Netherlands, and the National Front lost the election in France, and that same establishment began to crow about the march of the far right having been stopped in Europe. As in 1990 after the "Fall of the Wall", when they crowed ecstatically about Capitalism Triumphant, they had jumped the gun once again.In Austria, in Poland, in Hungary, in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, in The Netherlands and France, in Italy and now in Germany, the strength of the far right continues to grow with opposition to immigration and refugees as the rallying point.We have heard relatively little from the United States government about this growing instability in Western Europe.As with other aspects of the current massive anti-Russia propaganda campaign being steered from Washington, which went into higher gear after Russia's response to US support for the overthrow of Ukraine's elected government in 2014, and up another notch to shift blame for the failed 2016 Clinton campaign,Among the million refugees allowed into Germany in 2015, the largest contingents were from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya.But of course, we don't address this embarrassing fact openly in the mainstream media of EU and NATO countries. It's not "nice" to say bad things about other members of your dysfunctional family and their nasty habits, even if those habits are tearing apart your social fabric. We simply couldn't function without our imperial bulldog, it's so much more comfortable to leave the protection racket to him. And in the EU, we are all about comfort ... at least, in the affluent Western European countries that created the EU.It seemed like such a good idea at the time ... let them all join the EU and NATO as fast as possible. What could go wrong? My elderly mother, who was in that part of the world not long after the geopolitical tectonic shift, told me recently with great emotion how moving she found it to see the joy of all of those Eastern Europeans who were "finally free". Many of those persons saw it exactly the same way at the time. But after 28 years a vast number of them have changed their minds, and have apparently decided that perhaps the absence of fear over losing jobs and homes, a general security which was the norm under socialism, was an even greater freedom than the Western/EU sort, which often seems to be more of a euphemism than a reality.As of this writing, Germany seems to be leaning toward a minority government, following the failure of talks aimed at creating a coalition between the Christian Democrats, their even more right-wing Bavarian "sister party" the Christian Social Union (a misnomer if there ever was one), the libertarian party of the affluent which is the Free Democratic Party, and the Green Party. Minority governments have existed in a number of European countries in the past, but never in modern Germany.It strikes me as increasingly surreal that it remains taboo to associate the refugee crisis, which is destabilizing the EU, with the American Neocon wars in the Middle East and Asia in the public discussion over the growing strength of the far right.Nonetheless, with the USA now having become a major liability to its European allies, it is time for Europe to call a spade a spade.