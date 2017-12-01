Monica Lewinsky clinton

Monica Lewinsky 2016
HLN, sister network of CNN, is set to revisit "the shocking affair that nearly toppled a presidency" with a two-part special on Monica Lewinsky and former President Clinton.

"The Monica Lewinsky Scandal" will run Sunday at 9 p.m. as part of HLN's true crime series, "How It Really Happened," with host Hill Harper, the network announced Tuesday.

"The two-hour retrospective features new interviews with former Clinton advisers, White House journalists, and other key players including Wolf Blitzer, CNN anchor; John King, CNN anchor and chief national correspondent; Dick Morris, former Clinton adviser and friend; Lucianne Goldberg, former literary agent to Linda Tripp; Solomon Wisenberg, former prosecutor from the Office of Independent Council; and Michael Isikoff, Yahoo! News chief investigative correspondent," reads the HLN release.

"All share behind-the-scenes stories about how the affair began, how it was uncovered and how the investigation and impeachment unfolded. The episode also includes, from the vast CNN archive, the secret Tripp audio recordings and interviews with Lewinsky and Tripp."

The Clinton-Lewinsky retrospective comes as several big and powerful names from the political, media and entertainment industry have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent months, including Republican Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, actor Kevin Spacey, political analyst Mark Halperin, New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush and former CBS and PBS host Charlie Rose, among others.

Clinton engaged in a sexual relationship with Lewinsky, a White House intern, between 1995 and 1996. Lewinsky was 22 years old at the time.

The relationship was revealed in 1998 by the Drudge Report.

Clinton originally denied the extramarital relationship but later confessed.

The Republican-controlled Congress voted to impeach him on Dec. 19, 1998, on one count of perjury and one count of obstruction of justice.

Clinton was acquitted of the charges in the Senate and finished out his term.