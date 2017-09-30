© Met Uy Station bcp
Huge 'alien ship' cloud over Maracaibo, Venezuela
A huge 'alien ship' shaped cloud formed over the city of Maracaibo in Venezuela on Monday, September 25 prompting social networks like Twitter to go viral with announcements of the 'end of the world', as reported in Perú.com.

The article went on to explain that the phenomenon was caused by cloud iridescence (also called "fire rainbows" or "rainbow clouds"), whereby the sun's light is refracted by water droplets and ice crystals in the cloud. An iridescent cumulonimbus cloud was seen over Singapore in April this year.


It is likely that atmospheric dust loading from increased comet and volcanic activity is contributing to the 'strange skies' we are witnessing, the cooling effect of which causes ice crystals to form. See also: Electric universe theory provides rational, intelligible explanations for such atmospheric phenomena as ball lightning, plasma discharges, noctilucent clouds, lightning, hurricanes and tornadoes. For more information on this and much more read, Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection by Pierre Lescaudron and Laura Knight-Jadczyk.