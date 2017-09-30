The article went on to explain that the phenomenon was caused by cloud iridescence (also called "fire rainbows" or "rainbow clouds"), whereby the sun's light is refracted by water droplets and ice crystals in the cloud. An iridescent cumulonimbus cloud was seen over Singapore in April this year.
It is likely that atmospheric dust loading from increased comet and volcanic activity is contributing to the 'strange skies' we are witnessing, the cooling effect of which causes ice crystals to form. See also:
- Beautiful iridescent clouds appear over Santiago, Chile
- 'Rare' noctilucent clouds put on sunrise show over Whitley Bay, UK
- Rare atmospheric 'crown flash' phenomenon seen above Moscow, Russia
- What causes iridescent clouds?
- Rare undulatus asperatus clouds form over Dorset, UK
- Spectacular multi-colored 'light pillars' illuminate skies in northern China
- Ball-lightning? 'Strange light' seen over Canberra, Australia
- Weird glowing light spotted over Netherlands: plasma discharge event?