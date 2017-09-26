Puppet Masters
Republicans hash out agreement to raise bottom tax rate, double standard deduction
Axios
Tue, 26 Sep 2017 22:40 UTC
Why this matters
Trump intends to sell the proposal tomorrow as a populist "tax cut." But as recently as yesterday top Republicans on Capitol Hill were nervous as they got word that Trump wasn't entirely thrilled with the product that had been hashed out in immense secrecy for weeks (with two members of his administration, Gary Cohn and Steven Mnuchin, working with GOP leaders.)
Late last night Republicans close to the process felt more confident that Trump had come around to supporting the framework - despite his misgivings about the corporate rate not being low enough and about the political risks of raising the lowest rate (even though many more people will now pay no tax because of the increased deduction, meaning they can accurately call it a tax cut for the middle class as well as for the wealthy.)
Big picture details
Republicans plan to collapse the number of brackets from seven to three. The standard deduction would almost double to $12,000 for a single filer and $24,000 for married couples, meaning Trump can accurately argue that many more low income earners would pay no tax under his plan. As we previously reported, the top tax bracket would fall from 39.6% to 35%.
Yes, but
Trump won't go into great detail when he talks about the tax plan tomorrow in Indiana, leaving plenty of negotiating room for the tax-writing committees in the House and Senate. As of yesterday morning Trump hadn't signed off on the final product, and as with all policy announcements involving Trump, Republican Hill leaders will be holding their breaths to some extent until the president actually utters the words. Speaking with conservative groups at the White House yesterday Trump, reassured them of his commitment when he gushed about the "tax cut" he was planning to unveil.
Reader Comments
treedirt 2017-09-26T23:04:17Z
While the doubling of the standard deduction is nice and will ultimately give the lower bracket a break, the extra 2% out of every paycheck on people who already live check to check will hurt tremendously.
Well that is probably what is happening in the us at the moment. In europe, france / macrone is talking about... what must probably be interpreted as a need for europe to diverge from the us and go it's own way. Frankly speaking, I have seen this coming for some time, but it was still a surprise france was the one to make the first move. I would belive nothing would happen unless Germany was taking the lead. Still, it makes sense, because of the timing between the french and the german elections.
Hmm, there still might be hope.
Hmm, there still might be hope.