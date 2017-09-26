Structures have been destroyed by an out-of-control bushfire southwest of Port Macquarie, the NSW Rural Fire Service says.The blaze, which was raging in the Innes View area, west of Comboyne, blackened about 950 hectares in hot and windy conditions on Sunday afternoon.Dozens of firefighters and water-bombing aircraft attempted to get the flames under control and warned residents they would see smoke and possibly embers."Structures have been destroyed," the NSW RFS said in a statement."Building impact assessment teams are on the way to confirm the number and type."The blaze triggered a "watch and act" warning, as did a separate fire on the Queensland-NSW border.That fire, near Maryland National Park, burned through 570 hectares.The weekend's challenging conditions required about 670 firefighters, the RFS said.