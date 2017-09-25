The army soldiers engaged in fierce clashes with ISIL in Eastern Deir Ezzur and the Southern part of Raqqa province, imposing control over the regions of al-Jaber, Qisiyeh, Tishrin 6, Maqlat Saqireh, Qanem Ali, Hardaneh, al-Naserah, Namisiyeh, al-Ramah, Jabileh, Tal Qanem and Wadi Abu Souseh.

The ISIL suffered heavy casualties and its military hardware sustained major damage in the attacks.

Local sources confirmed on Saturday that the ISIL executed one of its own senior commanders on unknown charges in Deir Ezzur province as the Syrian Army troops continue advancing in the province, adding that a number of terrorist commanders have also escaped the battlefield.

The sources said that ISIL terrorists were accusing each other of betrayal and the cause of their recent failures and defeat in battle with the army men in Eastern and Western Deir Ezzur.

They added that ISIL executed Abu Abdul Sattar Libia'ei, its own commander in the town of al-Tabni, in the village of Hama al-Shamiyeh in Northwestern Deir Ezzur.

The source went on to say that a new group of ISIL commanders, including, Omar al-Haji, the man in charge of ISIL's public relations, ISIL's Emir Ziyad Eidan al-Saleh, ISIL's Emir in Huweija Sakar and ISIL's commander Ali Amar nom de guerre Abu Saraqeh have escaped battle against the Syrian army.